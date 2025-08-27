Exhausting work: A firefighter from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue douses smoldering heathland in Fylingdales A major incident has been declared. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Tinder box-dry Langdale Moor has been ablaze for the best part of a fortnight, but a change in prevailing winds in recent days has really brought home the monumental effort that is going into halting the fire’s progress.

Towns and villages impacted by the smoke have resembled scenes from apocalyptic Hollywood blockbusters, thick smoke blocking out the sun. People living in affected areas are advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Yet it isn’t just the indefatigable firefighters putting their shoulders to the wheel, Herculean though their efforts have and continue to be, it is people from across the region, from gamekeepers and farmers to camp site owners and cafes.

Contractors have been lending tankers and bowsers and volunteers have been helping to create fire breaks, however, nobody should try to help without first seeking guidance as to what to do and where to go – 18 bombs, shells and mines have been blown up in an area once used for military training.

At an urgent briefing held yesterday, convened by North Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue chief Jonathan Dyson reassured people that the fire was under control, but warned that could change in a heartbeat owing to the weather. He has called upon other firefighters from around the country to try to double the amount of resource.