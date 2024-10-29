A bus service tailored to the countryside in Yorkshire is needed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Hugh Boyd, Acaster Lane, Bishopthorpe, York.

The public bus service which serves the people living in the countryside in Yorkshire is based on fixed timetables and fixed routes. It lacks the flexibility needed for a small, scattered population where individuals travel at different times to a variety of destinations.

Most of the journeys are local or to and back from nearby towns for work and education. The proposals would be applied to a number of units, or cells, each consisting of a small number of villages. It is a solution which would complement the present service but would be organised separately from it.

Logistics companies have become experts at delivering online purchases from various places to diverse recipients within a tight time frame, on a personal and ever-changing basis.

We aren’t goods but our transport needs are surprisingly similar.

Small buses would be used, similar to those used by the NHS to transport outpatients to appointments.

A central control centre would maintain contact between the travelling population and the local bus service. The information gathered of travellers’ messages in immediate needs, would be continuously analysed in real time and available for all concerned.

The route and timing of each bus journey would be organised to pick up passengers as requested, from their homes if possible. Other users would be aware of the route and time and so could book a seat or wave down the bus on its known route. No request for transport; no bus.

A bus hub in each area would simplify travel between villages.

This service would enable working people and young citizens to connect with the normal bus service to get to work or education. Local residents could get to and back from local shopping or meeting friends easily. Tourism could gain by visitors being taken to rural attractions, such as farm cafes and shops.

There are potential benefits to local businesses, or one business might want to run the service, or it could be run by a local community venture.

Methods would have to be found to keep local people without mobile phones or computers informed; and there would need to be a way for the information to be directed to visitors to the area.