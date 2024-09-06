A four day week can work and even lead to greater productivity - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

It is reported that a number of groups of employees are currently seeking to work their normal weekly hours over four rather than five days.

This is not a new idea, and has many proven benefits.

For the record, during the 1980s, my staff in a small investigative department at Leeds General Infirmary successfully applied to work their contractual hours over four longer days with mutual gains for them and for the NHS.

A worker in an office. PIC: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

For the service, it meant that capital equipment worth over £1m was available for use for an extra two hours every day, or, with three such machines, about an extra 30 hours of 'scanning' time every week. Within a few weeks of starting the scheme, we had eliminated our waiting lists.

For the staff, I arranged for each person's extra day off to cycle through the week so that everyone could look forward to a regular Friday and Monday break.