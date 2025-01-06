A major local government reorganisation as part of devolution is surely the last thing anyone wants - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

There I was listening to the BBC Radio 4 news and Local Government Minister Jim McMahon was saying how Labour wants to devolve more power to local authorities.

Sounded good but then it turned out this would require a major local government reorganisation, surely the last thing anyone wants.

Obviously those in government have no idea of the problems inherent in a local government reorganisation. I worked for a council undergoing one and any major developments came to a stop while everything was sorted out, a highly complex task, not helped by the inevitable jockeying for senior jobs.

A person holds copies of the 'English Devolution White Paper' following the launch by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in Leeds. PIC: Phil Noble/PA WireA person holds copies of the 'English Devolution White Paper' following the launch by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in Leeds. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire
And isn't it just a little ironic that the Government talks about devolving power when Angela Rayner recently told Councils that their powers over proposed housing developments would be highly restricted? That effectively cuts out the work of elected local representatives.

So much for devolving power.

