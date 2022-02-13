Why are we filming dramas in Hungary pretending it’s Yorkshire?
I have enjoyed the four part TV series running, The Teacher, on Channel 5 and starring the highly talented Sheridan Smith.
As the storyline progressed though, I became somewhat confused.
The drama was supposed to be set in Yorkshire but I couldn’t identify with the settings – the council flats inside and out were nothing I have seen in this county – more like Eastern Europe. It really jarred with me.
On the second night I noticed the credits – but only with great difficulty as they passed through at Formula 1 speed – that they seemed to have an abundance of foreign names, and somewhere at the end there was mention of Hungary – so it was shot in the former Eastern Bloc.
Why would a production company pretend that the film was set in Yorkshire and then go to Hungary and not be faithful to real life here?
They then used unconnected shots of Yorkshire city landscapes to try and convince us, but failing profoundly.
This is a slippery slope, given the quality of our film-making people.
