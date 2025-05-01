A positive transformation across Yorkshire’s public transport system is taking place - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am writing to highlight the positive transformation taking place across Yorkshire’s public transport system, progress that has been shaped significantly by the efforts of our Labour Mayors.

Under the leadership of Mayors like Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard in South Yorkshire and David Skaith in North Yorkshire, we have seen a genuine commitment to building a transport network that works for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Yorkshire, the move to bring buses back under public control is a landmark step that puts passengers before profits. In South Yorkshire, significant investment in bus and tram services is already making travel more affordable, more reliable and more integrated.

A train crosses over the Ribblehead Viaduct. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

This people-first approach stands in stark contrast to what we’ve seen in Teesside, where Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen’s record has been mired in controversy.

While grand headlines have been made about investment, much of it has lacked transparency, and the benefits to everyday commuters remain unclear. Yorkshire, on the other hand, is delivering results with accountability and a clear focus on community need.

What’s more, Labour’s success in Yorkshire is no accident. It’s part of a bigger plan, connecting towns and cities, cutting emissions, supporting jobs and unlocking economic potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This momentum can grow further if Labour wins the upcoming mayoral elections in Humberside and South Yorkshire. With greater alignment across our region, we can ensure that transport systems are not working in isolation but instead co-ordinated to serve the North as a whole.