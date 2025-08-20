A word of caution over Chancellor’s proposition for financial innovation is needed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Lorna Arblaster, Grove Road, Ilkley.

A note of caution is needed before uncritically welcoming the prospect in Yorkshire of ambitious financial innovators thriving under the Chancellor’s proposed changes to make the UK more competitive and investor friendly (July 23, 2025, Region a true powerhouse in financial sector).

As long as we continue to allow unlimited ‘financial innovations’ our ability to regulate will always be out-stripped by our ability to innovate.

Financial self-interest globally has resulted in the self-enrichment of individuals and companies, whilst absolving those who benefit from other responsibilities to society.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. PIC: Matthew Horwood/PA Wire

Financial liberalisation made it easier for money to move across national borders.

International financial investors use the mobility of money as a bargaining chip to extract a bigger share of national incomes. The result is that both companies and governments have been forced to implement policies which produce quick profits regardless of other consequences.

Water privatisation should warn us against ‘financial innovation’ considering interest bearing debt of more than £60bn was used to finance dividends for shareholders as investment went down by 15 per cent.

In Britain 80 per cent of people support public ownership of water which research estimates could save £3-5bn a year.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed argues against taking water back into public ownership on grounds of a cost of £100bn, a figure disputed by others who estimate the cost at £15bn.

Can Steve Reed explain how he arrives at his figure of £100bn?

Meanwhile Health Secretary Wes Streeting is proposing public-private partnership (PPP) schemes to fund neighbourhood health centres.

For all the 665 existing Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contracts, public bodies are still liable to pay £136bn in charges until 2052-53, with half the contracts ending in the next decade, when poor-quality assets will be handed back to the public sector.