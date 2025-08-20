Abusive behaviour towards bus drivers in South Yorkshire has to stop - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Matthew Smith, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

It has been reported that 82 per cent of bus drivers have been subject to some kind of abuse whilst doing their jobs. I have personally witnessed a culture amongst certain bus passengers feeling as if they have the right to verbally abuse and berate bus drivers for the slightest of issues ranging from a bus being a few minutes late to if the last bus was missing through to issues or any other trivial matter.

As a bus passenger myself I find this appalling, I do not want to hear or witness this, and it is my belief that much more action needs to be taken to combat this behavior.

Supertram staff in Sheffield have recently been given bodycams yet bus drivers who work solo driving buses through some of the areas with highest crime rates do not have them.

Sheffield buses at Arundel Gate Bus Gate. PIC: Dean Atkins

Witnessing violent incidents and antisocial behavior on the bus negatively affects passengers as well as drivers and dissuades public transport use, yet bus drivers are yet to receive bodycams like Supertram staff.

Bus passengers have been forgotten about for decades in South Yorkshire, having to put up with declining services, higher fares, unreliability and cancellations for years and years.

Ongoing issues with driver shortages add to all of these. South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) should mandate bodycams for all bus drivers in South Yorkshire, to benefit both the drivers and to improve passenger experience.

