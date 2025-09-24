Agricultural land and food security is being sacrificed at the altar of net zero - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Allan J.MacDonald, Cheltenham Close, Bottesford, Scunthorpe.

I have recently become aware of the potential loss of 184 hectares of primarily agricultural land following two applications for 49.9 MW solar farms between Keadby and Ealand, North Lincs. There are already 34 wind turbines blighting the landscape between Keadby and Thorne and the installation of solar panels will further devastate the countryside on the altar of net zero.

This absurd policy is totally unachievable and will never produce cheap electricity. It is heaping further costs on personal and business consumers and ruining our manufacturing base as well as placing our food security at risk.

Solar and wind power are intermittent and the Germans have a wonderful name for the condition when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine - ‘dunkelflaute’ which literally translates as ‘dark lull’.

A wind farm amongst existing electricity pylons. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The claim that wind and solar are free and will result in lower bills is a total lie when all associated infrastructure construction costs are considered such as quarried rock for access roads; cement for foundations; steel for blades and pylons; power lines; battery storage; precious and rare metals (lithium and copper); thousands of connections to the National Grid; restraint payments to wind turbine companies; subsidies and grants and, of course, traditional sources of energy which require funding as backup when renewables cannot meet demand.

There is also a major problem on these traditional backup sources which are reaching the end of their working lives and will eventually be phased out in the next few years with no suitable alternatives being approved/constructed as they are being blocked by Government policy/planning restrictions.

Be prepared for power cuts and make sure you have a sufficient supply of candles, torches and blankets during the winter months. Many of aforementioned cost elements are energy and carbon intensive and we are simply transferring our carbon footprint to overseas suppliers with China being the main culprit and who are responsible for untold environmental damage.

Furthermore their command of scarce and rare mineral resources places our economy and indeed the rest of the world at severe risk of a constraint in supply.

The key to economic growth is cheap energy and the claim by Ed Milliband that our energy bills will be reduced by £300 is pure fantasy. It is time that our politicians come to their senses and halt this journey to economic oblivion.