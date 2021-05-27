Airports to blame for arrival chaos – Yorkshire Post Letters

CAN anyone explain to me why the Government is being blamed for the seemingly chaos at airports?

Surely the airport staff should be able to solve the problem of those coming from different areas mixing in the arrival areas?

Isn’t it possible for those arriving from the red zone to be taken straight from the aircraft onto a bus and to the hotels where they need to isolate? They could be processed there and, if needed, fined, charged or sent back to their country of origin if not eligible for entry to the UK without needing to enter the airport concourses at all.

There is continuing confusion over aviation policy as the lockdown is eased.

From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet, Leeds.

COVID-19 or not, why would anyone want to go to a cinema in order to watch a film these days?

With numerous TV channels devoted just to films, how on earth can paying to sit in a place surrounded by a load of strangers rustling food wrappers and muttering away while you’re trying to watch a film be even remotely pleasurable? You won’t catch me going any time soon. I just don’t see the point of it.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

Holiday plans remain uncertain as the lockdown is eased.

I RECENTLY went to Ward 25 in the Chancellors Wing of St James’s Hospital, Leeds, for an urgent operation on my eye.

I must congratulate the consultants, the nurses and the administrators on that ward for their superb level of service, not only were they efficient, but the amount of care and kindness which I experienced was way beyond the necessary level of care that one would expect.

Well done folks and thank you.