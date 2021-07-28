All Gavin Williamson does is inflate Boris Johnson’s ego – Yorkshire Post Letters

Gavin Williamson is the Education Secretary.

GAVIN WILLIAMSON’S and about 10 others’ positions at Cabinet defy rational explanation, other than as supporters for Boris Johnson’s inflated ego (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, July 24).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In real life the astute commercial manager, given a problem or a project, appoints someone better than themselves; learns and makes progress. Mistakes, or delays, are part of that learning and shared with other managers.

Gavin Williamson is the Education Secretary.

The benefits are that the organisation moves forward and the manager becomes more skilled and capable, so more promotable in an objectively competitive world.

On the other hand in the “Westminster bubble”, the astute politician, given a problem or a project, appoints someone less competent than themselves and then prescribes the method, or befuddles the appointee, so that when it (almost inevitably) fails there is someone to blame, the politician appears comparatively competent and the status quo is maintained.

The benefit to the comedic politician is that they stay on the gravy train and continue to appear like a guiding beacon – but elevated solely by the flatness of the surrounding countryside. Gavin Williamson et al are primary examples of this.