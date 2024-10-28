Allotments are an important part of community life across Britain - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Cllr Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allotments are an important part of community life across England and the rest of the United Kingdom. This isn't just because they let the public grow our own food, but because of the friendships which are built by the simple acts of growing food next to our neighbours.

It makes us stronger and more understanding of one another despite our possible superficial differences. Together, tending to the beautiful natural world graced to us in stewardship by God above helps us to relax and appreciate the world as is, to lessen the burdens modern life places upon us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the summer months have the best weather, many allotments which are assisted by Parish Councils or community enterprises like Providence Pastures in Leeds still need supporting during colder months, and there are a wealth of charities and local groups and community organisations who can help you to be more included and involved in growing food and meeting new friends at your local allotments or In Bloom Groups.

An allotment pictured in the sunlight. PIC: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

With all the events from abroad, climate change and a rise in loneliness which has been noticed since the pandemic, I do believe that we can be more positive, healthy and forward facing by growing food, bearing fruit, and helping our local communities.