Amazon depot in Kirkless will damage local jobs – Yorkshire Post Letters

Plans for an Amazon distribution depot in Kirklees are up for debate.

WHILST I sympathise with Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor’s ambitions for jobs and skills, his reported backing for an Amazon Distribution Centre is not the right approach (The Yorkshire Post, August 9).

Warehouse jobs are not especially well skilled or paid, and can destroy jobs elsewhere. I’ve known many good shops close because of the development of mail order businesses.

To claim that 1,500 jobs will be created ignores the fact that many will be destroyed elsewhere.

Shabir Pandor is the leader of Kirklees Council.

I also question whether taking yet more agricultural land for warehousing is effective use of space.

And wouldn’t it be better if land was used for manufacturing, offering better value added, than warehousing to make the world’s richest man even richer?

From: Harry Burke, Bradford.

I RECOGNISE the efforts of all politicians to try and attract new jobs and investment to this region, but I sincerely hope that a Amazon depot is not the limit of ambitions in the borough of Kirklees.

The presence of Siemens in Hull has been a game-changer for the city.

