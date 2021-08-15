Amazon depot in Kirkless will damage local jobs – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

By YP Letters
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:58 am
Plans for an Amazon distribution depot in Kirklees are up for debate.

WHILST I sympathise with Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor’s ambitions for  jobs and skills, his reported backing for an Amazon Distribution Centre is not the  right approach (The Yorkshire Post, August 9).  

Warehouse jobs are not especially well skilled or paid, and can  destroy jobs elsewhere.  I’ve known many good shops close because of the development of mail order businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

To claim that 1,500 jobs will be created ignores the fact that many will be destroyed elsewhere. 

Shabir Pandor is the leader of Kirklees Council.

I also question whether taking  yet more agricultural land for warehousing is effective use of space. 

And wouldn’t it be better if land was used for manufacturing, offering better value added, than warehousing to make the world’s richest man even richer?

From: Harry Burke, Bradford.

I RECOGNISE the efforts of all politicians to try and attract new jobs and investment to this region, but I sincerely hope that a Amazon depot is not the limit of ambitions in the borough of Kirklees.

The presence of Siemens in Hull has been a game-changer for the city.

We need world-leading firms of the calibre of Siemens whose presence in Hull is proving to be a game-changer for the Humber region.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

Shabir PandorYorkYorkshire Post