Angela Rayner is right to limit Right to Buy, councils have been stung by it - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST
From: Peter Gruen, Leeds.

Much is being written about the ‘Right to buy’; the means by which council tenants can purchase the council house they rent from their local council.

Some ten years ago I led the housing function for Leeds City Council as Deputy Leader. I therefore have first hand experience of the impact of this policy.

At that time - and ever since - councils have lost the best stock of their properties with barely any financial compensation; the income going into the national coffers.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wireplaceholder image
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Even worse when we built new council homes we were warned that in time they too would qualify for the RTB. And even worse again it was galling to see many of these properties quickly sold off to private landlords.

Angela Rayner is absolutely right to limit the ability for people to make a quick profit by purchasing such properties at up to 70 per cent discounts after just three years. A ten year wait and restrictions regarding how such houses can be disposed off are entirely sensible in protecting the public purse.

When up to 25,000 people are on the Leeds Council homes waiting list, it is surely right that only those with the highest need are given top priority and that social housing availability is maximised.

