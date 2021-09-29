Angela Rayner words of hate shame Labour and Keir Starmer – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Keir Starmer sack Angela Rayner as deputy leader after her foul-mouthed party conference rant against Tories?

I WAS astounded to read how Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner described the Tory Party as scum and homophobic racists (The Yorkshire Post, September 27).

I think that now at last we are seeing the true and frightening face of the British Labour Party. It would seem to me to engender a level of hatred which has no place in a truly democratic country like ours.

If Sir Keir Starmer allows her to carry on with this vindictive language they will, fortunately, never be elected again.

The question I would like to ask Keir Starmer is this: Do you approve of Angela Rayner’s sentiments or not?

If so perhaps you should have the decency to rename the Labour Party as the new Communist Party of Great Britain, so that we all understand what that party is now about.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

ANGELA Rayner ought to be the last person on this earth to call anybody names.

Sir Keir Starmer should sack this foul-mouthed moron simply because the only language she knows, and uses, is only fit for the coal face.