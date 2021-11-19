Animals helped us in the pandemic, so let's do the same - Yorkshire Post Letters

English springer spaniel Max. Picture: Stuart Holmes/PDSA/PA Wire.

From: Lynne James, PDSA Vet, Telford, Shropshire.

People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals is appealing for help this winter so that it can continue to be here for pets, like they’ve been here for us throughout the pandemic – providing comfort, companionship and love during these uncertain times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

It’s vital that pets and their owners can access our life-saving services and get the treatment they deserve, when they have nowhere else to turn. Pets have done so much to improve our health and wellbeing, but now they are at increased risk – with 2.9 million more people claiming Universal Credit than before the pandemic and the cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, we know that many pet owners will be unable to afford essential veterinary treatment.

Since the first UK lockdown began, we’ve already seen an overwhelming increase of additional enquiries from pet owners who have hit hard times.