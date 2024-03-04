Another false dawn for the Penistone Line would be a tragedy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From our founding in 1981 we soon grasped that nothing related to the Penistone would ever be straightforward which now seemingly applies to the £48m Levelling-Up Fund package.

Decision making is an easier stage inferior to the only step that matters, project delivery; the game changer. After the November 2023 delight around the award decision a deafening silence has prevailed.

The vital components here are enhanced route capacity and increased line speeds so they must be the priority as regards the allocation of funds to secure a much better rail offer, one that is both attractive and car competitive and safeguards the future of the line for generations to come. This prompts four key questions.

How many miles of track will be reinstated? What sections of the route will be subject to increased line speeds? What is the position regarding funding availability? What progress, if any, has been made on these fronts? None of the other pieces of the package will advance the start of the vital half-hourly timetable. It is that clear.

Earlier references to an eventual half-hourly service now sound ominous, with eventual being the operative word. Why is there apparent vagueness surrounding the project?

Funds must be spent wisely to achieve the best outcome. The railway, or rather its lack of capacity/infrastructure, must take precedence because it will be transformational, allowing a long-neglected asset to yield both economic and environmental benefits.

A continuation of the deafening silence along with the absence of further details will only set the alarm bells ringing amongst passengers and potential future users questioning whether it will ever happen.