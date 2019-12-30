Anti-royalist stance did cost Labour and Jeremy Corbyn at the election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

REASONS for the election debacle, as the Red Wall was cracked open in the Northern and Midland Labour constituencies, have poured in thick and fast.

Labour has luanched an inquiry into its election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn.

All along, the so-called Remainer liberal centric-Left elite and the hard-left Corbyn-McDonnell leadership have misunderstood the disgruntled working class or populist mass as they pejoratively term them.

They failed to realise that most of those Labour heartland voters were moderate Eurosceptics who were resentful of our loss of sovereignty and mounting contributions to the Brussels gravy train.

Boris Johnson won an 80-seat majority at the election on December 12.

It did not occur to this London-centred establishment that working class voters in, for instance, Yorkshire’s smaller towns like Wakefield were actually patriotic and were proud of Britain’s history and its role in the world.

They were subjected to a blizzard of contempt after the referendum and were further humiliated when their vote was not only ignored but resisted in the Remainer campaign that imperiously defied their own working class supporters.

Not only did the liberal establishment run this campaign but immersed themselves in the politically correct and virtue signalling cult that was generally anathema to Labour supporters.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

AS an avid reader of The Yorkshire Post, the article by Jayne Dowle (December 23) that I read recently in your paper was an excellent piece of journalism.

Her synopsis of the reasons for Jeremy Corbyn’s appalling election results is succinct and very accurate. As she points out, very few people in our wonderful country are anti-royalists and to overestimate the numbers of left-wing anti-royalists supporting the Labour party has, I am happy to say, cost Corbyn and his Marxist mates the chance of ruling this great country.

Jayne’s support for our increasing patriotic fervour is superb. As she points out, it is great to see the Union Flag flying with pride once more. Perhaps one day we may even reintroduce patriotic songs like Rule Britannia and the national anthem at all public gatherings, although I think that would be a step too far for British-hating Marxists and Communists.

From: Keith Alford, Canterbury Crescent, Sheffield.

BILL Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, December 20) celebrates the victory by that champion of the working class, Boris Johnson, over the ineffectual and unelectable Jeremy Corbyn, but doesn’t mention how this new golden age of democracy began. One minister who lost his seat (Zac Goldsmith) and one minister who stood down from Parliament (Nicky Morgan) have been given peerages so that they will continue their ministerial careers form the House of Lords. Is this an example of ending the influence of the unrepresentative Westminster elite?

From: David Craggs, Shafton gate, Goldthorpe.

IT is not difficult to see why some Labour MPs lost their seats and others had their majorities drastically reduced, now making them marginal... and it wasn’t necessarily due to Brexit or indeed an unpopular leader in Jeremy Corbyn.

In the area where I live, which was a typical mining area, with almost total allegiance to the Labour party, massive house building has taken place resulting in an influx of people who have no particular allegiance to that party. There is a renewed prosperity, last seen when the pits were open and the miners were in well-paid employment.

From: Peter Hyde, Drffield.

THE real problem with the Labour party is that they cannot seem to grasp the fact that if you kill the cow for meat then there will be no more milk. They state that they will tax the rich, forgetting that many of the s0-called rich are the country’s wealth producers and their taxation plans would hit those who have saved in a pension funds for their retirement, as indeed I have.

Their blind leftish dogma puts them at odds with many ordinary workers. We have to have leaders who create jobs and wealth, as well as workers to do the actual work, but they just cannot grasp that simple fact.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IT is easy to forget that Labour got a higher share of the poll, at 32 per cent, than in 1983, 2010 and 2015. So they must be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater and realise that once Brexit is sorted out people will consider a radical manifesto.

Tony Blair should remain in his man-cave, and realise that the world has moved on from New Labour, which produced the 2010 defeat under Gordon Brown.

From: Michael J Robinson, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

FOLLOWING the election, I asked if I might now hear no more from Tony Blair. Predictably, the answer was ‘no’ as he was immediately allowed publicity for his self-important view that Jeremy Corbyn messed up the opportunity to pave the way for a Brexit referendum.