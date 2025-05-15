Appalling customer service from Yorkshire Water left sewage all over my path - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MC McEnhill, Manchester Road, Sheffield.

The appalling service now inflicted on its customers by Yorkshire Water has been brought home forcefully to me over the last week when I had to report a sewer blockage (a waste pipe system shared with at least two other households runs under my garden and there is a manhole cover over a junction of two soil waste pipes and a kitchen waste water pipe).

It was clear that the soil waste pipe to the main sewer was blocked and the outflow was finding its way out of the point of least resistance - my kitchen sink drain - and dumping piles of toilet paper and human excrement all over my path.

I reported the problem shortly after midday on Friday, May 2, and was told that someone would be out within four days. I was given no reference number or indication that any updates would be provided.

I last had a similar problem about 12 years ago and on that (and a previous occasion) someone was out within 24 hours. Compare that with today. All I got when I expressed dismay at the length of my wait was "we don't have the resources".

Following no action after four full days from Yorkshire Water and repeated phone calls and texts, all I have managed to achieve is a message this afternoon, Wednesday, May 7, telling me that they have "Located the works under reference number XXXXX and can see that this is planned to go ahead tomorrow. I hope this helps!"

I don't find it at all helpful that leaking sewage and a disgusting and stinking mess all over my path and garden has to wait nearly a week before it receives attention from Yorkshire Water.

As your recent report highlighted, Yorkshire Water has taken the money of captive customers for years and handed it over in dividends to shareholders, inflated salaries and, judged on company performance, undeserved bonuses to senior executives: increasing debt rather than investing in maintenance of (let alone improvements to) their infrastructure and service.

This year, having been fined by the regulator, they have the effrontery to increase our bills by 29 per cent, according to recent media reports.

I was totally against privatisation of the water industry from the start. Unlike telecommunications and power, there is no possibility of a "market" giving customers the ability to move from an unsatisfactory provider and seek better service or cheaper bills.