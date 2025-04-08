Approach to tram network in Leeds has always been fragmented - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn comments on the PM's “support” for the West Yorkshire (including Leeds) Mass Transit System (TYP, March 29). The Leeds/Bradford route is inevitably still at the talking shop stage.

In the 1930s, visionary Leeds City Transport (LCT) discussed, designed and started construction of a segregated tramway along Belle Isle Road. The first stage was carrying passengers by 1940.

Despite restrictions, by the end of the war LCT had reached Belle Isle Top. The final phase, connecting the line to the Middleton route, was achieved in 1949 and was the last UK tramway to be built until the 1990s.

An artists impression of the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

In the intervening years, Leeds joined the rest of the UK in its race to the bottom in European public transport, sinking to new depths of chaos with bus deregulation.

Along with other major UK cities, Leeds City Council (LCC) belatedly acknowledged the folly of their political grandads and demanded government funding for the restoration of three of their former tram services, including the Belle Isle one.

Most applicants were fortunate, but not Leeds - two Tory denials followed, in 2004 by a Labour one. LCC's 'spades in the ground' in City Square and Hunslet were overoptimistic.

Given the top quality progress of Leeds in these years, the council's abysmal record in transport remains a mystery - made even worse by the failure of the city's Labour and Tory MPs to kick both Leeds and London backsides.