Are bus companies providing an adequate service to passengers? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I know that a lot of bus companies are having problems, buses breaking down, not enough staff etc, but are they really providing a service?

I was in Horbury on Tuesday, August 8, and waited to catch the 232 bus from there to Lepton.

The Arriva bus was due in at 14:59 and when the bus was due to arrive another bus was picking up passengers at the same bus stop. My bus (the 232) pulled in behind the parked bus but then, before anyone had the chance to board he pulled off and left everyone at the stop. Is that a service?

'I know that a lot of bus companies are having problems, buses breaking down, not enough staff etc, but are they really providing a service?'

I waited 30 minutes for the next bus which was the 15.30 231 bus which arrived more or less on time. I boarded and mentioned to the driver that the previous bus driver had driven off without picking any passengers up to which he just shrugged his shoulders.

I got on the bus and when it arrived at Wellfield Avenue, Grange Moor, he stopped to pick up a passenger and then a young man signalled that somebody was running for the bus, it was a young girl and she was about two yards away but the driver set off and left her standing there (it would be an hour wait for the next bus).

The bus then stopped at the next stop on Liley Lane picking up a few passengers from the nearby industrial estate and then waited at the stop for around three minutes.

When I got off at my stop in Lepton I asked the driver why he had driven off and left the young girl to wait for another hour, and he just told me to get off the bus and stop whinging (his words).