Are the Russians trying to interfere with our election? - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

ALAN Chapman misses the point about the report of alleged Russian interference in the EU referendum (The Yorkshire Post, November 22). I am concerned that the Government has blocked publication of the Intelligence and Security Committee report. Even the chair of the committee says no good reason was given to delay publication.

Russia remains accused of interfering with elections in the West.

Gina Miller’s Remain United Tactical Voting website is an open method of seeking to influence the election. It breaks no laws. However, I believe it is a misplaced effort as I dislike tactical voting and will vote for the party that best reflects my political views.

Voters should see report on potential Russian interference in Brexit referendum before General Election: Yorkshire Post Letters

Russian governments have developed contacts with the Conservative Party. For example, the wife of a former Russian deputy finance minister paid £160,000 to play tennis with Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Andy Murray, they ain’t! There is evidence of Moscow interference in other countries’ politics. Given their hostility to the EU and the West generally, wouldn’t they try to influence a UK referendum?

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's spending plans continue to perturb readers.

THE Labour Party unveiled its spending nightmare, multiple giveaways, massive borrowing, rising taxation. Thankfully Bill Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, November 22) covered in detail this massive public fraud. As a pensioner, I noted a proposed huge public sector pay increase excluding any productivity deal. This to the tune of £5.3bn! As always the private sector taxpayers, along with pensioner taxpayers, will be footing that massive bill. If you find yourself in either of these two groups, do not vote Labour.

Our duty to vote despite Britain being faced with the worst choice ever at this general election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT is atrocious to hear Jeremy Corbyn and his ‘red mates’ glibly talk of how they will introduce this economic garbage. I hope that all this Soviet-style twaddle will be cast into the dustbin of history where it truly belongs.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

political parties, other than the Conservatives, keep pointing out that even agreeing to accept Boris Johnson’s deal will only mean the start of negotiations on trade deals with Europe. None seem to realise that Labour’s plan would take another year before we would decide in or out again and, if out, could only then start trade deals.