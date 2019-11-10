Voters should see report on potential Russian interference in Brexit referendum before General Election: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

The Government will not release the Intelligence and Security Committee’s dossier on possible Russian interference in the 2016 Referendum.

The Committee wanted to recommend greater safeguards ahead of the December election but publication has been blocked by Downing Street.

In the USA, the Mueller inquiry found clear evidence of the Russians influencing the Presidential election in favour of Donald Trump though no evidence of collusion.

Russian hacking of Hilary Clinton’s emails was very damaging to her campaign. Russia doesn’t like the EU or NATO and will seek to destabilise them when it can. Hence support for Donald Trump who’d suggested that NATO was obsolete.

Whilst I don’t believe many voters were influenced by possible Russian tricks like false news on, say, Facebook, I cannot rule out the possibility. Dirty tricks could have made a difference in a closely fought campaign.

Potential foreign interference in UK elections is a very serious matter. Why won’t the Prime Minister allow this information to be released? We have a right to know.