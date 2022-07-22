As a former Governor, Liz Truss' comments on Roundhay School are bizarre - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael McGowan, Former Governor of Roundhay School.

By YP Letters
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:45 am

For Liz Truss to blame Roundhay School in Leeds for her becoming a Conservative is bizarre.

As a former governor of Roundhay School I am aware the school has always been proud of the excellence of its teachers and achievements of its former pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Liz Truss’s claims about 1980s education in Leeds ‘shameful’, say city leaders
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss. Pic: Getty.

The school has encouraged a range of opinions and beliefs amongst pupils and Liz Truss is the first ex pupil I am aware of who blames her conversion to the Conservative Party on the shortcomings of its teaching staff.

I have to mention that amongst former pupils at Roundhay School who have managed to escape the clutches of the Conservative Party are the former Labour leader of Leeds City Council, John Trickett, who is now the Labour MP for Hemsworth, the Labour Baroness Joyce Gould, and author and journalist Anthony Clavane.

I suspect that Liz Truss is now the preferred choice of the Labour Party for Conservative leader – as she is regarded as a key recruiting agent for Labour.

Liz TrussYorkshire PostLabourLeeds