As a nation we have lost the ability to run businesses and public sector organisations - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

Recent events have suggested that as a nation we appear to have lost the ability to run businesses and public sector organisations to the required standard.

In our local area it was Sir Ken Morrison who had the ability to run a large business built into his bones like the word Blackpool through a stick of rock.

He continued to run the supermarket long after he could have retired because it was his lifelong interest as well as his job.

Sir Ken Morrison was the man instrumental in growing supermarket Morrisons into one of the UK's largest retailers.

Another example is Paris Fury, the wife of Tyson, who as a member of the traveller community gave up full time education from the age of eleven because, as she says in her autobiography, by that age she had sufficient skills in reading, writing and mental arithmetic to do what she needed to do in life and it was better for her to grow up learning the interpersonal skills from the traveller community which would make her a success in life.

There is a lesson here to be learned, but which our politicians do not wish to know, about their obsession with bean-counting the number of academic subjects on the exam pass list rather than useful practical skills.

In addition our ability to make mechanical contraptions appears to be failing. There have been examples in recent years of new cars unexpectedly bursting into flames and very occasionally of commercial aircraft deciding to crash themselves into the ground under the control of so-called pilot-assist systems which misfired.

