As a pensioner, I’d rather see better services than be given tax cuts - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Popleton, York.

As a pensioner I'd rather see many things than the reputed £275 tax cut the Conservatives promise. During the last fourteen years I've seen a steady worsening of local and national services ranging from bus service cuts to the health service falling apart.

If a Government has money to spare then like many other pensioners I'd rather have better services than tax cuts.

For example, it would be good to see a GP within a week of making an appointment, not wait up to a month. Equally satisfying to see the vast number of road potholes filled (not for nothing are the Conservatives nicknamed the ‘pothole party’).

Maybe I could even visit an NHS dentist, almost non-existent around York. Perhaps see the deteriorating care system fixed or return to having a decent choice of books at the local library.

Pensioners are reputedly more likely to vote Conservative than other voters. So the tax cuts pledge looks much like a bribe. But who will be fooled? Good local and health services matter more to most pensioners than tax cuts.