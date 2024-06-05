As a pensioner, I’d rather see better services than be given tax cuts - Yorkshire Post Letters
As a pensioner I'd rather see many things than the reputed £275 tax cut the Conservatives promise. During the last fourteen years I've seen a steady worsening of local and national services ranging from bus service cuts to the health service falling apart.
If a Government has money to spare then like many other pensioners I'd rather have better services than tax cuts.
For example, it would be good to see a GP within a week of making an appointment, not wait up to a month. Equally satisfying to see the vast number of road potholes filled (not for nothing are the Conservatives nicknamed the ‘pothole party’).
Maybe I could even visit an NHS dentist, almost non-existent around York. Perhaps see the deteriorating care system fixed or return to having a decent choice of books at the local library.
Pensioners are reputedly more likely to vote Conservative than other voters. So the tax cuts pledge looks much like a bribe. But who will be fooled? Good local and health services matter more to most pensioners than tax cuts.
Unfortunately, I've yet to be convinced that Labour, currently leading opinion polls, really do have the answer to bringing local and health services up to scratch. Casting my vote will be a difficult choice, but tax cuts will not swing it for me.
