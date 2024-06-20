As a small business owner I cannot trust the Tories - Yorkshire Post Letters
Many people are now saying they do not know who to vote for in the General Election, they find the main parties similar to each other in their policies.
I will not say who to vote for, but I will say who not to vote for.
I am a small business owner, who thanks to Tory government policies now finds it difficult to trade. Most people are watching every penny to pay for high energy and food price increases. On Facebook Marketplace there are a growing number of small businesses up for sale, many in the North and Midlands, where the 1980s recession also started.
Takeaways and grocery shops are under pressure and our beloved fish and chip shops could soon become a rarity. Chippies are being crushed in an economic vice. High energy costs on one side and hard up customers on the other side!
As a former Labour party member, I find todays Labour party is more concerned with navel gazing and being offended by everything except poverty and war. The nail in the coffin for me was when Sir Keir Starmer asked Boris Johnson to crack down harder on the population during the Covid crisis. With Labour elected we can kiss goodbye to our civil liberties, which is ironic for a former civil liberties lawyer.
As for the Lib Dems, the coalition with the Tories brought shame and disgust amongst my Lib Dem voting friends. They are totally untrustworthy, for them it is power at any price.
The Greens, I have always admired, being at heart a very green man. But I was shocked by the removal of their policy to leave NATO. I cannot vote for them on moral grounds.
So my advice is that most people are decent, kind at heart, hardworking and caring. Do not vote for the self serving corrupt elites; you are better than them.
