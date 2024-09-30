Assistant coach Andy Mangan being blocked from joining Real Madrid shows Brexit folly - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Regardless of whether you’re inside Britain looking out or outside peering in, Brexit continues to undermine our country’s appeal.

You reported recently that those in demand internationally now prefer to look elsewhere (UK ‘falling behind’ in attracting skilled staff, The YP, September 13). Job site ‘Indeed’ says that “Brexit complexity” has made hiring more difficult.

Although there is interest in working here, “the country falls behind Western nations in attracting highly skilled workers, which is at odds with the Government’s immigration policy”. We’re ranked 9th out of the 10 countries Indeed reviewed.

Union and EU flags fly outside the Palace of Westminster, London. PIC: PA

Our own citizens with marketable skills also find that Brexit is making it more difficult for them to further their careers abroad. For example, Brexit recently blocked Stockport County assistant coach Andy Mangan from joining Real Madrid.

Naomi Smith of Best for Britain described it as “just the latest example of Brexit regulations denying Brits the opportunities that once would have been available to them.

“There are stories like this emerging every day and the Government must do something about it. Whether it’s our amazing touring musicians, those wanting to study abroad or even highly paid sportspeople, too many are having their wings clipped.”

Brexit promised “a Global Britain” with new opportunities for Britain, its employers and people. But actually Brexit continually delivers the opposite of what it promised - with new barriers, more bureaucracy, higher costs, lower growth, less freedom and fewer opportunities.