From: Cllr Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council.

It saddens me that in the debate around legalised euthanasia, or assisted dying, that many people are framing the debate around two sides being against each other and sprouting very heated rhetoric because of how strongly emotional this bill makes people.

In reality I do not believe this is about sides or division. Everybody wishes for the greatest amount of love, safety, care, health, and wellbeing-in-illness for all.

That is why we have to learn from how other countries developed this type of medical intervention and learn lessons.

A person holds a hard copy of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I can only share the story of my late Grandfather, and how our family felt with his passing.

My grandad worked at the Post Office most of his entire life. He retired at 63, then very soon after developed terminal lung cancer, 12 months life expectancy.

Grandad had chemo and radiotherapy, but he still, despite being weaker and carrying a breathing apparatus as the months went on, kept his stylish grey hair and still every weekend went to his local pub in Leeds, that he always went to, socialised, and spent quality time with me and my sister and my nanna and the rest of our family.

My grandad ended up dying at 64, not of cancer in a hospital bed, but sleeping peacefully in his bed at home, from a heart attack after a lifetime of smoking cigarettes.

My worry is that if this proposed bill was around back then, people like my grandad would take that option, instead of being around for their families, like my grandad was with us.

I love my grandad still, and he inspires me by how he never let his terminal illness make him think that his life was any less worth living to the full.

Testimony like these are difficult, even for me to write; but with this public debate, I wanted to share this very personal story.

For major changes like this can only best progress with proper dialogue and by talking about how, as much as life is about living, we all will eventually reach our passing to the next world, so it affects each and every one of us and every human being who will ever exist.