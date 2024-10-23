Assisted dying: Why do religious leaders insist on prolonging the suffering of humans? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Assisted Dying Bill is about to be introduced into the House of Commons and to be voted on by our legitimately elected MPs and I, for one, hope it becomes law as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this bill faces monumental opposition from the religious lobby in the form of the unelected and unelectable Archbishops and Bishops, who sit in the House of Lords, and who amazingly have the ability to delay or maybe even prevent this bill from becoming Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been said many times before, but we all would painlessly end the lives of our beloved pets rather than see them suffer the agonies of terminal cancer etc, but for some obscure and unbelievable reason some of the religious lobby would rather see our loved ones, humans that is, suffer the unimaginable pain of dying from some hideous disease rather than allowing them to be eased out of life painlessly and in peace.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater presenting the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire