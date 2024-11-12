At last the prosperity of the ordinary working class Americans will take priority over everything else - Yorkshire Post Letters
Congratulations to Donald Trump on his staggering victory in the US elections. At last, they have a President who will, as his slogan stated, 'Make America great again'.
At last the prosperity of the ordinary working class Americans will take priority over all else and quite right too.
The actors and their associates from Hollywood's make-believe industry, must be feeling pretty aggrieved today, seeing that all their sickly sycophantic behaviour towards the Democrats fooled nobody and they failed miserably in their frantic attempts to turn the great American public against Donald Trump.
It will be interesting to see how the Labour party, here in the UK, squirm with embarrassment, having sent about one hundred activists to the US to help ensure a Democratic victory and how they all failed miserably.
Perhaps the Minister who was supposed to have referred to Donald Trump as a neo nazi and a racist will now be sacked by Keir Starmer in an attempt to restore our present Government's relationship with the new US President in particular and the American electorate in general.
