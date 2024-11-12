At last the prosperity of the ordinary working class Americans will take priority over everything else - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 12th Nov 2024
From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on his staggering victory in the US elections. At last, they have a President who will, as his slogan stated, 'Make America great again'.

At last the prosperity of the ordinary working class Americans will take priority over all else and quite right too.

The actors and their associates from Hollywood's make-believe industry, must be feeling pretty aggrieved today, seeing that all their sickly sycophantic behaviour towards the Democrats fooled nobody and they failed miserably in their frantic attempts to turn the great American public against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Cente. PIC: AP Photo/Evan VucciDonald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Cente. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
It will be interesting to see how the Labour party, here in the UK, squirm with embarrassment, having sent about one hundred activists to the US to help ensure a Democratic victory and how they all failed miserably.

Perhaps the Minister who was supposed to have referred to Donald Trump as a neo nazi and a racist will now be sacked by Keir Starmer in an attempt to restore our present Government's relationship with the new US President in particular and the American electorate in general.

