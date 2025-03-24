Attempts to restart fracking in the UK are deeply worrying - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Laura McQuillan, Fitzroy Road, Sheffield.

Attempts to start fracking again in the UK are deeply worrying and there are better ways to achieve energy security and provide jobs. Fracking proponents disregards the significant health risks documented in medical reports. These reports link proximity to fracking sites to cancer, cardiovascular disease, asthma, and birth defects.

We should also listen to Tony Ingraffea, a former proponent of shale gas extraction, now vehemently opposes fracking. His research demonstrates that methane leaks from fracking operations release substantial greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, rendering fracked gas as environmentally damaging as coal.

Professor Ingraffea, who initially sought to reduce coal reliance through his engineering solutions, now expresses "great regret" for unleashing a "tsunami of oil and gas”. He acknowledges the severe climate damage caused by fracking and its detrimental impact on renewable energy development.

A hydraulic fracturing site in Lancashire. PIC: PA

Even the limited fracking activity near Blackpool, as documented by Manchester University, produced methane emissions equivalent to 142 transatlantic flights. This starkly illustrates the environmental impact of this industry.

Fracking is clearly unacceptable. Our resources should be dedicated to reducing our reliance on gas, not releasing more. Initiating fracking in the UK will not halt the practice in the USA or elsewhere, and our planet cannot safely withstand the increased burden of additional fossil fuel extraction.