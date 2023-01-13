Australian and New Zealand trade deals will undermine British farmers - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Justin Beament, Down St Mary, Crediton.

For many years Britain has been producing high quality food to good environmental and animal welfare standards.

Britain has been able to grow and produce sufficient food enough to meet 75 per cent of our own needs, the remaining amount coming largely from the EU and North Africa.

Government agricultural policy has encouraged farmers to raise environmental standards while maintaining food production.

Former Defra Secretary George Eustace, pictured left, has recently condemned these trade deals . PIC: Tony Johnson

Recent negotiation and adoption of Australian and New Zealand trade deals have not been subject to the full scrutiny of Parliament. These will go a long way to undermining our farmers, as well as food and environmental standards due to importing high intensity, lower welfare standard produced meat. This would have to be shipped 12,000 miles across the world with the resulting costs to the environment.

Britain’s Parliament has quite rightly passed laws to set strict laws to reduce greenhouse gases by 78 per cent by 2035 leading to the UK becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

These are not negotiable, they are laws that must be met if we have any chance in holding the rise in global warming to 1.5°C. These will also require the reduction in people’s meat consumption which would benefit our health.

The Australia/NZ Trade deal runs totally counter to these targets as well as undermining our farmers and our agricultural policy.

