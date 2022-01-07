Ban all fireworks now to protect environment – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is it time to ban the sale of fireworks?

I COULD not agree more with recent correspondents who are worried about the use of fireworks.

People are more and more concerned about the environment. So why are we having fireworks displays and allowing fireworks to be sold? Fireworks cause air pollution, noise pollution and littering. They frighten domestic and wild animals. Their explosions cause flashbacks with servicemen who suffer from post-traumatic disorders.

Propelling tonnes of explosives into the night sky on Bonfire Night and Hogmanay, as well as other times of the year, is environmentally unsound and socially disruptive. Whatever happened to our leaders’ “world-leading” commitment to going green? Fireworks should be banned. An important step has been taken towards that end by Sainsbury’s and Co-op who no longer stock these wasteful and harmful products.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

THE nuisance caused by fireworks this New Year in Bradford, and surrounding towns, was unacceptable – when are they going to be banned?

At the very least, there should be a 10pm cut-off when it comes to their detonation.