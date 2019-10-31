Ban fireworks as Halloween marks start of Bonfire ‘Fortnight’ hell – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

FAIR play to supermarket giant Sainsbury’s for leading the way by not selling fireworks any more.

Should firework sales be further restricted?

As the years have gone by, both the sales and misuse of fireworks has got out of hand.

Yorkshire firefighter temporarily blinded after being hit by firework

But is it time for the future of ‘Bonfire Night’ itself to be considered?

As a child in the 1950s, I recall Bonfire Night was always on November 5 – whatever day it fell.

Supermarket giant Saisnbury's has stopped selling fireworks.

Our firefighters deserve respect from yobs if we’re to Protect the Protectors – The Yorkshire Post says

Now, it’s more like Bonfire ‘week’ with the dates apparently optional and the rest of us, OAPs, pet owners and parents of small children having no option but to endure loud bangs repeatedly!

I believe Parliament should look at this, as the principles involved are anti-social.

Even ‘organised’ firework displays by local authorities and other organisations are a nuisance for those living under the point wherever they explode.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

HOW can the very same families, who plead poverty, have the money to spend on fireworks for Bonfire Fortnight? It is time for the public sale of all fireworks to be banned and communities required to make do with organised displays.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

HALLOWEEN is another money making wheeze imported from the United States. What happened to good old Mischief Night followed by Plot Night with toffee apples and potatoes baked in the bonfire? Simple fun without bankrupting our parents. Those were the days.