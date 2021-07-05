Batley and Spen result offers hope in the fight against populism: Yorkshire Post Letters

Kim Leadbeater is Labour's new MP for Batley and Spen following an ill-tempered by-election.

TWO apparently unconnected news items give real hope to the millions of us concerned about how democracy has been undermined by what rightly has been described as a populist assault on truth (The Yorkshire Post, July 3).

Firstly, Labour holding Batley and Spen, albeit narrowly, does at least show the party has a future. Secondly, the sweeping indictment of the Trump Organisation, leading, one hopes, to the imprisonment of that personification of the politics of lies and duplicity – the very fuel of populism the world over – Donald J Trump.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None of us ever likes to accept we have been systematically conned. I know that many of your readers will feel ardently that I am writing nonsense, when I say that supporting a moral vacuum like Boris Johnson, or continuing to support the absolute economic, social and political disaster of Brexit, are all essentially rooted in falsehood. Deception is now so obvious at Make America Great Again rallies that we are surely witnessing the demise of that hideous distortion of democracy. Slowly, truth will out.

Kim Leadbeater - the sister of the late Jo Cox - is the new MP for Batley and Spen.

The likes of Trump, Farage and Johnson took so many for a ride; democracy will not be safe until they and their kind are fully vanquished.