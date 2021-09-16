BBC Radio Leeds and its debt to runaway MP John Stonehouse – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE recent book John Stonehouse, My Father: The True Story of the Runaway MP by his daughter Julia has led to further damning criticisms of his complicated and sad life.
I would like to risk a word in his favour by mentioning it was John Stonehouse, as Postmaster General in Harold Wilson’s Government, who influenced the development of BBC local radio.
In the late 1960s the BBC launched an experiment in local broadcasting with a network of eight local radio stations, including BBC Radio Leeds.
The Labour MP for Bradford East, Edward Lyons, at the time was impressed by local radio and used the opportunity of a House of Commons adjournment debate to call for permanent BBC local radio.
When the debate took place at 3am, only John Stonehouse and Edward Lyons were present on the floor of the House of Commons but in the pubic gallery were listeners to Radio Leeds who had hired a coach to travel from Leeds to London for the debate.
John Stonehouse was later asked why the experiment was a success and said the fact that listeners from Leeds had travelled to London to hear the debate convinced him of the value of local radio.
