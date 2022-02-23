Why BBC’s Countryfile programme is now anti-farming propaganda that puts rewilding before agriculture – Yorkshire Post Letters

Matt Baker is a Countryfile presenter.

HOW I and many of my friends agree with Jill Thorp (The Yorkshire Post, February 19) when she speaks about stopping watching the BBC’s Countryfile programme.

It has become so anti-farming. You would think some of the presenters would know better – those with an agricultural background – with all the rewilding, tree planting and creating wetlands.

The BBC's Countryfile programme is now anti-farming, claims one reader. Do you agree?

We are only a small island which is growing only about half of our food. If we have less farmland, we are going to grow less.

Importing more adds to our carbon footprint. Where is the common sense in that?

Where do we look for common sense? Not the politicians, they seem too busy infighting.

We live in a wonderful country with a great countryside. I live on the edge of the Lake District and enjoy fantastic views.

If we plant it with trees, we are going to alter it completely and could even ruin it.

Come on NFU and CLA, bang the drums for the agricultural industry. Our most important industry. It feeds us.

Well said Jill Thorp. Some common sense at last.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

A QUOTE from 60 years ago – “when you see that in order to produce you need permission from men/people that know nothing” – is frighteningly true today.

This especially applies to today’s farmers who struggle to produce food of the highest standard as cheaply as possible, only to be told their land is only good for rewilding by civil servants who think food comes from supermarket shelves.