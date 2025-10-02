BBC’s Songs of Praise is no longer what it used to be - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: June Fountain, Dallowgill, Ripon.

Born and bred into an agricultural family and lifelong being part of that community, who take great pride in producing our food, under very difficult conditions created not only by environmental problems, but by successive governments who appoint MPs to run departments about which they know absolutely nothing, not only that they keep doing government reshuffles which doesn't help.

When harvest is over we decorate our churches and take an abundance of our produce to add to the floral ones, after the Thanksgiving and Supper the aforementioned produce is auctioned off for Church funds, or given to some worthy cause with needs greater than ours.

I have just watched BBC Songs of Praise celebrating harvest from a farm in Devon with a Christian farming family, more in hope than expectation I looked forward to seeing a real harvest celebration, but no, I was appalled to witness (obviously a town congregation) singing the hymn We Plough the Fields etc. when they should have sung "accept the gifts we offer" instead it was "we have no gifts to offer" when they had an abundance of gifts all around them.

The BBC's Songs of Praise being filmed in 2022 at Leeds Cathedral. PIC: Tony Johnson

If they are unable to grow them themselves there is no reason why they couldn't purchase some and offer them, after all they are God given no matter where they have come from.