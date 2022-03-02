Behaviour of MPs insults NHS staff – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons over the Ukraine crisis.

I READ that this government, so full of praise for the NHS, is recommending a pay rise of three per cent for NHS staff.

This, given the expected inflation rate of eight per cent in April, is therefore less than half that rate.

This says it all.

No doubt they will ensure this piece of ‘bad news’ will be hidden in all the cheat-beating about Ukraine.

And well done the Tory MP sitting behind Boris Johnson who was fiddling with a file and checking his mobile phone while the Prime Minister was talking, so engaged with these events going on.

Also the MP who was doing exactly the same behind him at Prime Minister’s Questions.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

PARLIAMENT would be more civilised, and less unruly, if MPs actually showed respect towards each other and listened to their opponents rather than barracking them. Unfortunately, there appear to be groups of MPs on both sides who are being given orders by party whips to stir things up on cue.

As for Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s rebuke of Imran Hussain and Caroline Lucas, let’s hope his measured response is heeded.