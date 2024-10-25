Being a part of the EU decimated so many British industries - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Galbraith, Hunter Road, Brough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Brown (Yorkshire Post Letters, October 15) does not believe that our enormous balance of trade deficit in goods with the EU, when we were members, about £120bn per annum, led to closures of factories in the UK on a massive scale.

Let me remind Mr Brown of those items which, before we joined the EU, we used to manufacture almost entirely for ourselves but which, by the time we left, we were largely importing from the continent: cars, lorries, buses, televisions, radios, cookers, washing machines, refrigerators, planes, ships, machine tools and medical supplies. No doubt readers could add other items to the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am not familiar with Bradford, where Mr Brown lives. Maybe none of the items concerned were manufactured there. However, if he looked in other parts of the country, he would soon see the impact.

A Union and European Union flag. PIC: PA

Mr Brown mentions the UK services industries. Yes, I have written before that we used to make a surplus of about £40bn per annum in that sector when trading with members of the EU.

If Mr Brown thinks that is good, I will happily send him £40 after he has sent me £120 first. In any event, services were never part of the single market. It was famously said that, whilst Germany could sell cars to us, we were not allowed to sell car insurance to them.