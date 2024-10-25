Being a part of the EU decimated so many British industries - Yorkshire Post Letters
Peter Brown (Yorkshire Post Letters, October 15) does not believe that our enormous balance of trade deficit in goods with the EU, when we were members, about £120bn per annum, led to closures of factories in the UK on a massive scale.
Let me remind Mr Brown of those items which, before we joined the EU, we used to manufacture almost entirely for ourselves but which, by the time we left, we were largely importing from the continent: cars, lorries, buses, televisions, radios, cookers, washing machines, refrigerators, planes, ships, machine tools and medical supplies. No doubt readers could add other items to the list.
I am not familiar with Bradford, where Mr Brown lives. Maybe none of the items concerned were manufactured there. However, if he looked in other parts of the country, he would soon see the impact.
Mr Brown mentions the UK services industries. Yes, I have written before that we used to make a surplus of about £40bn per annum in that sector when trading with members of the EU.
If Mr Brown thinks that is good, I will happily send him £40 after he has sent me £120 first. In any event, services were never part of the single market. It was famously said that, whilst Germany could sell cars to us, we were not allowed to sell car insurance to them.
It seems to be agreed by all parties that by the end of the UK membership of the EU, we were making a net balance of payment deficit of about £80bn per annum. I have never seen any plausible explanation as to how that could be beneficial for the UK economy. Perhaps Peter Brown could provide one.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.