Beware of Nigel Farage’s malevolent and destructive ‘charm’ - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Devon.

Why is it that so many people fall under the malevolent and destructive ‘charm’ of Mr Farage? Even with the game of names he has played (Brexit Party, Ukip, Reform) we see the chameleon that he is. Best to be honest and call it the Farage Party.

How can anyone who wishes for stability and social cohesion give any support to one of the "bad boys of Brexit" (self praise that Mr F used indicating that for him something as fundamentally important as Brexit was an adolescent joke and a vehicle for self-aggrandisement)?

His praise for Trump, by itself, should cause us to resist, with all our energies, his continuous attempts to place himself above Britain's real needs.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking to the media after the rally for his party at Birmingham's NEC. PIC: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

What does Mr Farage mean when, with the news of Trump's criminal guilt, he says "I respect the President even more"? Mr F's main intention is to become an MP (his eighth attempt - what would he say about someone who had failed seven times?) so that he can be "a bloody nuisance"; this is his policy statement.

He prepares the ground by stating that Rishi Sunak doesn't understand British culture i.e. no Hindu can be British. Is Britishness really only an act with pint, fag, flat cap and Barbour jacket? Does that image prove personal ethnic ‘purity’ and show strong leadership capabilities?

And now we hear that one of his supporters proposes that the Navy should shoot migrants in the Channel. The response from the cult leader seemed to be that as his supporter might have been drunk when he spoke, the insult was less monstrous.

There is also repetitious praise for Farage's ‘clever’ analysis of foreign developments. The complexities of recent decades are replaced by untruths.

Supporters state that ‘Nato-controlled Europe...dismantled the USSR’ and that the bravery of Ukrainian citizens, on the front line and when killed in their homes, exists only because they have been tricked into ‘a proxy war’ by ‘EU conspiracies’.

If you simplify complexities into only black and white you can make a conspiracy theory out of anything.

Mr F also tells us that had he been in power in 2011 he would have known what to do about the Libyan civil war and thus he would have prevented the movement of refugees across the Mediterranean Sea. Like his supporter Anne Widdecombe, perhaps he should get a theatre job.

It beholds us all, the supporters of the Faragist ‘foreign policy’ and any one tempted to think that Reform's story about who we Brits are represents the truth, to pause and look with a clear eye.

As with Trump, any praise is oxygen for Reform. And Mr Farage states that there was "no exit strategy" when the UK participated in Libya.