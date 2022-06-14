Biomass is better for burning at Drax than fossil fuels - Yorkshire Post Letters

Katy Brown asserts that ‘‘burning wood is not renewable’’ (Letters, June 11) on the basis that it releases more carbon than coal (per unit of power), but this idea completely ignores the fundamental distinction between fossil fuel carbon and ‘‘current biosphere’’ carbon.

Any carbon released by burning fossil fuel (coal, oil or gas) is carbon that has been out of the atmosphere for hundreds of millions of years, whereas carbon released from wood pellets at Drax has been out of the atmosphere merely for a few decades.

On a geological or climatic timescale, a few decades are irrelevant to the overall natural cycles. We presently have a climate crisis because of human induced disturbance to the atmospheric balance from some hundreds of years of surging fossil fuel exploitation, but only in recent years has the evidence-based science developed sufficiently to convince a majority of politicians, and indeed commercial vested interests, that the problems are real and increasingly urgent.

Drax. Picture: James Hardisty.

Burning wood merely releases back into the atmosphere the carbon recently absorbed during its growth.

Biomass fuel derived from forestry waste represents carbon that would return to the atmosphere in any case through decomposition, so gaining second-hand solar energy from it makes sense.