Blame austerity for poor services rather than migrants – Yorkshire Post Letters

Who is to blame for the shortage of affordable housing?

IT was only a few months back, at the height of the pandemic, that the country was thankful to immigrants for playing an outsized role as NHS staff, Amazon delivery people, supermarket shelf stackers, and other essential workers.

In a sign that things are getting back to normal, blaming immigrants is back in vogue. A case in point is Alan Chapman’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, May 3) accusing immigrants for high house prices. Instead of taking blaming immigrants, one should hold a 10-year old government to account. One should ask which political entity benefits the most when homeowners see their house prices rise.

That should give us a clue if the slow pace of housebuilding over the last decade were intentional.

When our bins don’t get collected or roads don’t get repaired, instead of rushing to blame the Uber driver for moving to this country in search of a better life, we might want to find out by how much the central government has cut funding to local councils since 2010.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

PUTTING Covid-19 to one side, what the past 12 months has exposed is a worrying frailty of talent within the Conservative Cabinet. The least the public expect is those selected to head Government departments possess knowledge, acumen, a high degree of competence, necessary to fulfil such responsibility.

Priti Patel (Home Office), Grant Shapps (Transport), Gavin Williamson (Education) and George Eustice (Defra) should never have left the back benches.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SO we can go to a snooker match in Sheffield or a pop concert in Liverpool but yet students, who pay £9,000 a year, are still unable to return to their universities or colleges until at least May 17. Can this really be fair? I , personally, think not.