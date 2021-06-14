Blame David Cameron and austerity for shortage of GPs and police – Yorkshire Post Letters

The availability of GP appointments continue to prompt much debate.

I AM growing tired, as a relative of front line staff, of messages I see posted on the website or on the letters page complaining about a) the lack of police on the street and b) how difficult it is to get a GP appointment.

Do you have the slightest grasp of the austerity cuts since David Cameron got into power or the workload of police now that more than 20,000 jobs have been cut, many have taken early retirement and many have just left the profession?

Boris Johnson is being economical with the truth, in my opinion, when he says the numbers promised in their manifesto have been met.

Do you have any grasp of how GP surgeries are trying to protect you with phone-in appointments?

Or just what is involved in the vaccine rollout that Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Johnson take credit for when it is the very people they were going to give an insulting pay rise of one per cent to who have made it such a success in recent months?

All it requires if you have a minor problem is to use your pharmacy as an alternative or carry out some self-care.

There are simple ways to keep your mental health in equilibrium.

I sometimes wonder how some would have coped with the Second World War.

All you’ve got to do is maintain social distance, wear a mask, be sensible about who you mix with and exercise a bit of self-control and hope.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I READ in the paper that an American nun had stolen an awful lot of money to pay for her gambling habit. We read of street violence on an almost daily basis and fail to understand why our country has sunk so low.

One of the main reasons is TV. Avertising betting used to be a ‘no, no’, but now it tempts people to dream of riches so they feel betting is a route to wealth.

Likewise we, and that includes youngsters, see violence portrayed in TV programmes and, of course, the young see it as a way to be dominant so copy such behaviour.

We no longer see police officers on our streets. Things will only get worse until we have a government prepared to rethink its law and order priorities.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Matt Hancock values his integrity so much, why has there been no effort to progress, or reveal, the social care reforms promised by Boris Johnson on the day that he became PM?