Blame obstinacy of Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns and the ERG if Brexit is blocked – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

I MUST commend Tim Hunter (The Yorkshire Post, August 13) regarding his article on Theresa May’s deal.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns was a vocal and steadfast critic of Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Although a Remainer at heart, I recognised it as, though not perfect, a genuine attempt to try to bridge the gap between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain.

Ironically it was a “harder” vision of Brexit, and involved a less close relationship with Europe than many Brexiteer politicians had been promoting before and during the referendum campaign, some of whom, including even Nigel Farage at one point, had been suggesting a Norway-type relationship, and remaining in the Single Market and/or Customs Union.

As Tim Hunter correctly states, it was constantly vilified and demonised by members of the ERG, in particular local MP Andrea Jenkyns who constantly tried to claim that it wasn’t really Brexit. However, if you had suggested leaving the EU on this basis to the ERG four or five years ago, it would probably have bitten your hand off.

If Brexit doesn’t end up happening, then most of the blame should lie with the ERG and its supporters, who have been totally unwilling to compromise.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

REFERRING to Bill Carmichael’s excellent assessment of the Green Party MP Caroline Lucas’s proposal to form an all-female, “Stop Brexit” Cabinet (The Yorkshire Post, August 16). Apparently, without even the slightest hint of irony, Ms Lucas suggested that the exclusion of men is justifiable on grounds that “women tend to be less tribal”.

As good writers often do, Mr Carmichael saved his most significant point until last. He concluded: “What Remainers have to understand is that they are not battling against Boris Johnson, or the Cabinet or the Government. They are fighting against the British people – and it is a fight they can never win.”

Ms Lucas has received no discernible support for her suggestion. Hopefully, Mr Carmichael’s warning might help to persuade her to stay silent on Brexit.

From: James Buick, Sheffield.

WHY has Parliament not been recalled to sort out Brexit? Ministers and MPs should be working together ‘morning, noon and night’ to sort this out. Not only this, but the House of Commons is also due to adjourn for three weeks next month for the party conferences.