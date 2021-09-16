Blame Remainers for social care reform delays – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's social care intentions and reforms continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

TOM Richmond should remember that politics is the art of the possible (The Yorkshire Post, September 11) with his view that the Prime Minister should have acted sooner over social care reform.

The two months between Parliament reconvening after the summer recess of 2019 and the calling of a general election were consumed by unseemly wrangling caused by Remainers attempting to stop Brexit.

The passage of a Social Care Bill in those conditions would have been impossible.

If the Remainer MPs had respected the result of the referendum and co-operated over Brexit, it would have saved Parliamentary time and there would have been no justification for an election, thus saving another month.

That time, in a hung parliament, could have been used to deal with the care issue and what emerged would have been the result of a cross-party consensus.

So the lack of progress on care is due not so much to long-Covid, as long-Remaineritis. The only known cure for that is doses of Boris Johnson’s Bromide, brewed from the heat of an 80-seat majority which was inadvertently cultured by those needing its cure.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

MANY voiced opinion as to Theresa May being the worst PM in recent years, but Boris Johnson, our existing and current PM, surpasses her with ease in that category. He demonstrates every reason to distrust him.

Having been a blue voter of long standing, that is highly unlikely to continue because of the PM and the majority of the current Cabinet.

One individual in the Government, namely James Heappy MP, who works within the Ministry of Defence, does talk sense with apparent conviction and compassion but, sadly, there are not enough within the Government of whom I can also say that.

From: Peter Brown, Shadwell, Leeds.

A 42 per cent hike in customs duties paid by firms post-Brexit reported by accountants UHY Hacker Young probably doesn’t even scratch the surface of the tip of the iceberg of added costs, extra bureaucracy and opportunities lost to British firms because of Boris Johnson’s rushed and ill-judged deal eight months ago (The Yorkshire Post, September 13). Has anyone who knows what they’re talking about spotted any benefits to British industry in it yet?