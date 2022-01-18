Boris Johnson and ‘old boys network’ not fit for office – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson is still facing calls to resign over Downing Street parties in lockdown.

THE Conservative Party under Boris Johnson unfortunately now represents an Old Boys network – not meritocracy.

It does not end here. Maintenance of wealth gap not equality; political dogma not creativity; secrecy not transparency; throwing into the long grass not accountability; centralisation of true power not devolvement; hypocrisy not compliance.

He should resign now and restore some credibility to the office of Prime Minister.

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite.

THE purveyors of doom and gloom, correspondents Jas Olak and James Bovington, should stop, think and analyse what they are trying to achieve.

Instead of criticising and wanting us to reverse the Brexit decision, they could try to work with the Europeans and advise the EU to sort itself out of the problems that are so prevalent in many of the member countries.

From: Tony McCobb, Kirk Ella.

FREE and fair elections are important if we want to hold those in power to account. It is remarkable then that the Government is driving through new laws to make our elections less free and less fair.

The Elections Bill will let the Government set the priorities for the independent elections watchdog that polices our elections. It’s the equivalent of one manager in a football match getting to instruct the referee on what to focus on.

From: Kevin Branigan, Richmond.

AS a voter, I know that the way I can hold those in power to account is by casting my vote in elections. That’s why free and fair elections are so important. The Government’s Elections Bill will make our elections less free and less fair as the Government itself will set the priorities for the independent elections watchdog.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

IT’S time Boris Johnson either got his act together and stop acting like a love sick teenager doing whatever Carrie says, and start being a Prime Minister and governing the country.

From: B Murray, Grenoside Grange Close, Sheffield.

IN another country there are charges if a person is admitted into hospital with a virus who hasn’t had a vaccine – isn’t this an excellent deterrent?