Boris Johnson is at mercy of his wife and Dominic Cummings – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson during a campaign visit to Batley on Monday.

I AM beginning to wonder if Boris Johnson actually has a mind of his own. First of all Dominic Cummings ruled the roost and, as a result, Sajid Javid got the push. Now Cummings is gone and has turned all nasty, Sajid Javid is back in the frame as Health Secretary, seemingly at the behest of Carrie Johnson. I’ve heard the expression ‘being under the thumb’ but am beginning to wonder who next will have a thumb for Boris to hide under?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Matt Hancock had no idea about a security camera in his own office, what does that say about his intelligence, management of the Department of Health and his appointment to such a key role in the first place?

Sajid Javid is the new Health and Social Care Secretary.

From: Howard Rainbow, Stanley, Wakefield.

READING the feedback re Matt Hancock’s misdemeanours with his colleague caught on camera, the majority of the comments are baying for his blood.

I don’t condone his actions for one minute, but not so long ago Chris Huhne, the-then Lib Dem MP and Cabinet minister, was jailed for lying to the police about who was driving a car whilst speeding.