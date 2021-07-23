Boris Johnson is no longer fit for office over pandemic blunders – Yorkshire Post Letters

THOMAS Jefferson is reputed to have said: ‘The first duty of government is the protection of life, not its destruction. Abandon that, and you have abandoned all.’

Dominic Cummings’ latest revelations (The Yorkshire Post, July 21) have confirmed Boris Johnson’s reluctance to lockdown in September, despite calls by Sage and the opposition parties, and also his stated willingness to sacrifice the over-80s. His shout of ‘let the bodies pile high in their thousands’, corroborated by numerous sources, confirms his callous disregard for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result of the delay of lockdown from September to November caused the second wave to be worse than the first, taking over 93,000 lives.

Boris Johnson appearing via video-link from Chequers where he is in self-isolation.

That disregard continued with the three-week delay on placing India on the red list, allowing the Delta variant to flood the country, causing the third wave.

The present reckless removal of all restrictions will cause more deaths and untold pressure on the NHS whilst condemning a generation of the young to Long Covid.

This is a tragedy. Johnson has broken the first duty of government: the protection of life.

This man is not fit to be Prime Minister. He should go.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak stand accused of trying to circumvent Covid self-isolation rules.

From: D Mills, Newbold, Chesterfield.

YOU report that the Prime Minister “will self-isolate until July 26” (The Yorkshire Post, July 19).

I believe that he should be self-isolating until Tuesday, July 27.

In other words, up to and including Monday, July 26, at 23:59.

The PM is reported to have had a meeting with Sajid Javid, who has since tested positive for Covid, on Friday, July 16.

Ten full days of isolation begins Saturday, July 17.

Last day of isolation Monday, July 26, at 23:59?

Therefore according to the NHS Test and Trace rules, able to leave isolation on July 27?

In other words, self-isolation until July 27?

If the PM is to “wait” until Monday for something to arrive in the post, does he wait for Monday or Tuesday?

The English language created for ambiguity?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Boris Johnson doesn’t understand his government’s self-isolation rules, what hope the rest of us?